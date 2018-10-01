on 01/10/2018 |

Peggy Ray Smith, age 75, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was employed by Life Line Home Health and attended Munfordville First United Methodist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Shaw and the late Carrie Mcguire Shaw. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son John Daniel Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Smith ; four sons, Joseph Thomas Leahigh, Grand Junction, CO, Mark Robert Leahigh and wife Cindy, Munfordville, KY, Robert Wayne Smith and wife Patty, Elizabethtown, KY, Kristopher Ray Smith and wife Amanda, Munfordville, KY; numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, January 12, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Smith officiating. Interment will be at Knoxes Creek Cemetery, Magnolia, KY.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, January 11, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, January 12, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.