Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PEGGY RAY SMITH

on 01/10/2018 |

Peggy Ray Smith, age 75, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was employed by Life Line Home Health and attended Munfordville First United Methodist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Shaw and the late Carrie Mcguire Shaw. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son John Daniel Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Smith ; four sons, Joseph Thomas Leahigh, Grand Junction, CO, Mark Robert Leahigh and wife Cindy, Munfordville, KY, Robert Wayne Smith and wife Patty, Elizabethtown, KY, Kristopher Ray Smith and wife Amanda, Munfordville, KY; numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, January 12, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Smith officiating. Interment will be at Knoxes Creek Cemetery, Magnolia, KY.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, January 11, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, January 12, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PEGGY RAY SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAMIE BALLARD

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:45 PM CST on January 10, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on January 11, 2018
Overcast
Currently
62°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 65° / Low 54°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 01/11 30%
High 64° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Ice Pellets
Friday 01/12 100%
High 36° / Low 19°
Ice Pellets
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.