on 08/31/2018 |

Peggy Ritter Reece, 85, of Glasgow, died Thursday August 30, 2018 at her home. She was born in Barren County, a daughter of the late Wallace and Elizabeth Matthews Ritter.

Peggy and her husband, the late Herbert Cecil Reece left Kentucky early in their life and lived, worked and raised their children in the Chicago, IL area before moving back to Glasgow.

She is survived by her son, Richard Reece (Cathy Herrick) of Chicago, IL; a special friend Hayden Saltsman of Glasgow; 2 sisters Patsy Ritter Bunch of St. Louis, MO and Shirley Ritter Blanck of Clarksville, TN; a brother Max Ritter (Deb Cobb) of Nashville, TN; a brother-in-law Marshall Bailey (Patty) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Marianne Reece and a sister Carol Ritter Bailey.

Funeral services will be 1PM Saturday at the A. F. Crow & son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until time for the service.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Lois Roy, Michelle Morgan and Kathy Locke for providing wonderful care for Peggy and to T. J. Samson Hospital and T. J. Samson Hospice for their care.