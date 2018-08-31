Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PEGGY RITTER REECE

on 08/31/2018 |

Peggy Ritter Reece, 85, of Glasgow, died Thursday August 30, 2018 at her home.  She was born in Barren County, a daughter of the late Wallace and Elizabeth Matthews Ritter.

Peggy and her husband, the late Herbert Cecil Reece left Kentucky early in their life and lived, worked and raised their children in the Chicago, IL area before moving back to Glasgow.

She is survived by her son, Richard Reece (Cathy Herrick) of Chicago, IL; a special friend Hayden Saltsman of Glasgow; 2 sisters Patsy Ritter Bunch of St. Louis, MO and Shirley Ritter Blanck of Clarksville, TN; a brother Max Ritter (Deb Cobb) of Nashville, TN; a brother-in-law Marshall Bailey (Patty) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Marianne Reece and a sister Carol Ritter Bailey.

Funeral services will be 1PM Saturday at the A. F. Crow & son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until time for the service.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Lois Roy, Michelle Morgan and Kathy Locke for providing wonderful care for Peggy and to T. J. Samson Hospital and T. J. Samson Hospice for their care.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PEGGY RITTER REECE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DILLARD RIGSBY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/31 50%
High 86° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 09/01 40%
High 88° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 09/02 20%
High 89° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.