PENNY GAIL HAGAN (UPDATED)

on 11/23/2018 |

Penny Gail Hagan, 56, of Glasgow, died Thursday, November 22, 2018 at NHC in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Lillian Harper Bray and Roy Hagan. She worked as a sewing machine operator and was a member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include one brother Terry (Laura Jeanie) Hagan, Glasgow; one sister Mahala Lane, Edmonton; two nephews, Josh Bray and Gregory Edmiston; three nieces McKenzie (Dominic Jones) Hagan, Madison Hagan and Lilly Kate Lane; and two great nieces Kehlina Jones and Kaveah Jones.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by a special friend Rikki.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 25, 2018, 5:00-9:00 PM and on Monday after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hosparus of Barren River and be made at the funeral home.

