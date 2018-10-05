on 05/10/2018 |

Pernie A. Gardner, age 89, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Franciscan in Louisville, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Cane Run Missionary Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Riley Jaggers and the late Nellie Jaggers and husband of the late Raymond Lester Gardner.

She is survived by one son, Ronnie Gardner and wife Pam, Shepherdsville, KY; two sisters, Joyce Waddle, Munfordville, KY, Barbara Fryer, Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Robin Singleton and husband Gary, Craig Gardner, Chris Gardner and wife Emily, Courtney Ballman; seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at Brooks Funeral Home at 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Interment will be at Cub Run Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, May 11, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, May 12, 2018.