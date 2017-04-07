BCSO SEEKING HELP IN IDENTIFYING PERSON OF INTEREST

BCSO is currently investigating a theft in the Green Valley Road area of Barren County that occurred yesterday morning. Below is a person of interest in this investigation who was caught on surveillance in that area. If anyone knows this individual, we ask that they contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771. They may also contact us via our tip line at 270-646-8771.
