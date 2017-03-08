Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Personal Development Coach Will Speak at Monday Young Professionals Meeting

on 08/03/2017 |

On Monday, Jason Marshall with Amoeba Leader out of Bowling Green will be the speaker at the Young Professionals Lunch on Monday at The Ole French Restaurant. Marshall is a personal development coach who will be offering his advice for free at the luncheon. President of the Young Professionals Group, Erica Spillman, encourages business-minded individuals to attend.

      Erica Spillman Talks About Speaker

If you are not yet a member of the group, Spillman says it’s not too late to apply.

      Spillman Tells You How To Join

You can RSVP by sending a message on Facebook. Just search “Glasgow-Barren County Young Professionals”.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Personal Development Coach Will Speak at Monday Young Professionals Meeting”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

ADAM FROGGETT
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
82°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 08/03 20%
High 86° / Low 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 60%
High 81° / Low 55°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Saturday 08/05 10%
High 82° / Low 60°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.