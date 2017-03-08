Personal Development Coach Will Speak at Monday Young Professionals Meeting

on 08/03/2017 |

On Monday, Jason Marshall with Amoeba Leader out of Bowling Green will be the speaker at the Young Professionals Lunch on Monday at The Ole French Restaurant. Marshall is a personal development coach who will be offering his advice for free at the luncheon. President of the Young Professionals Group, Erica Spillman, encourages business-minded individuals to attend.

Erica Spillman Talks About Speaker

If you are not yet a member of the group, Spillman says it’s not too late to apply.

Spillman Tells You How To Join

You can RSVP by sending a message on Facebook. Just search “Glasgow-Barren County Young Professionals”.