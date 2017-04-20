PHILIP CURTIS WHITLOW (UPDATED)

Philip Curtis Whitlow, Summer Shade, age 89 passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in his home surrounded by his family.

Philip was the first child born to the late John McKinnley and Jewell Cletus James Whitlow of the Randolph community. Philip married his childhood sweetheart, May Dell Cummins Whitlow, who survives, to whom he was a devoted husband for 62 years, and father to their five children. Together, they raised their family and farmed in the Randolph community.

Their children include one daughter, Ann (Peter) Acree, Randolph; four sons, Jesse (Gale Pate) Whitlow, Paul Whitlow, and Sam Whitlow all of Randolph, and David Whitlow (John Scheller, special friend) Evansville, IN; two brothers Preston and Jackie Whitlow, both of Scottsville; one sister, Linda Dick, Scottsville; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special caregivers along the way were Deana Dodson, Angie McCoy, Angela Buckland and Crystal Hutton.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ettie Marie Compton, Eva Nell Hargis, and Annie Jewell Rigsby, one sister-in-law, Earlene Whitlow and three brothers-in-laws Pete Compton, Jim Hargis and Hughie Rigsby.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Randolph. Visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22, 2017, after 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to T J Samson Hospice.

We want to take the opportunity to thank TJ Samson Hospital, NHC Healthcare, TJ Home Health, TJ Hospice Care and McMurtrey Funeral Home for their care and support.