Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PHILIP D CASHIN

on 03/16/2018 |

Philip D. Cashin, 74 of Bowling Green died Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Pontiac, Michigan native was a son of the late William and Gwendolyn Dourlard Cashin, husband of the late Sharon Beck Cashin and is preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Cashin.

He was a retired assembly worker for General Motors and Warren County Parks and Recreation, past president of the Warren County optimist club and a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church and served in the US Army

His survivors include his son, Philip Cashin, Jr.; three grandchildren, Kelsie Cashin, Kylie Cashin, Kolten Cashin; one great grandchild, Evelyn Carver; two brothers, Bill Cashin (Anita), Gordon Cashin; one sister, Sarah Cashin; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-7 at the funeral home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PHILIP D CASHIN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
55°
Clear
Clear
Friday 03/16 0%
High 57° / Low 47°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Saturday 03/17 40%
High 72° / Low 41°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Sunday 03/18 0%
High 59° / Low 44°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 16

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 16

The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

March 16 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fri 16

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 16 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 17

Quilter’s Day Out

March 17 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.