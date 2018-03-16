on 03/16/2018 |

Philip D. Cashin, 74 of Bowling Green died Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Pontiac, Michigan native was a son of the late William and Gwendolyn Dourlard Cashin, husband of the late Sharon Beck Cashin and is preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Cashin.

He was a retired assembly worker for General Motors and Warren County Parks and Recreation, past president of the Warren County optimist club and a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church and served in the US Army

His survivors include his son, Philip Cashin, Jr.; three grandchildren, Kelsie Cashin, Kylie Cashin, Kolten Cashin; one great grandchild, Evelyn Carver; two brothers, Bill Cashin (Anita), Gordon Cashin; one sister, Sarah Cashin; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-7 at the funeral home