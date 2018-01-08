Logo


PHILIP KEITH BYRD

on 08/01/2018

Philip Keith Byrd, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family at his side.  Philip was a son of the late John Luther and Leah Margaret Cummings Byrd.  Philip was retired from RR Donnelly and Sons a member of big Meadow Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee.  Philip also served in the Kentucky National Guard and also served on the board of directors of the East Barren Volunteer Fire Department.  He enjoyed farming and his tractors until the very end of a lengthy battle with Cancer.

He is survived by his wife: Martha Thomason Byrd; one daughter Alisha Wyatt and her husband Jason; one grandson: Jared Keith Wyatt; a very special friend that he cherished so much his dog Boo.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother: Richard Paul Byrd.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

