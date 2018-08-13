Logo


PHILLIP A TOMS

08/13/2018

Phillips A. Toms 61 of Smiths Grove, Ky departed this life on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on April 6, 1957 to Frankie and Olive Toms of Park City. He was married to his best friend, Jennifer Ashley Toms, who survives. Phillip was employed by Windstream as a technician. He was a member of the Barren County Bass Masters, National Fishing Lure Collectors Club, a member and trustee of Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife and parents , he leaves to honor his memory one brother, Neal Toms (Jennifer) of Park City;  one sister, Patricia “Sissy” Jessie (Greg) of Bowling Green; his mother in law, Oneta Ashley; two aunts, Cheryl Harlow (Doug) and Ivil Saltsman; two uncles, James L Meredith (Ruby) and Donald Ray Meredith; two sisters in law, Janis Langdon  (Charles) and Teresa Simpson ( Curt); four nephews, Adam Morgan (Tiffanie), Michael Toms, Matt Langdon (Lou Ann) and Kish Browning (Julie); three nieces, Lauren Bragg (Tyler), Heather Browning(Brian) and Michele Lindsey and several great nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral services for Phillip A. Toms will be held at 11AM Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8PM Tuesday, 9AM to 8PM Wednesday and 9 to 11AM Thursday at the funeral home.

