PHILLIP DARRELL KING

on 09/14/2018 |

Philip Darrell King, 75, of Glasgow, died Friday, September 14, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born at Camp Atterbury, IN the son of the late Darrell and Lillie Clark King. Philip was a painter in the family business, King’s Painting. He was an avid woodworker and Ham radio operator.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda Compton King; son Todd King and wife Angie of Glasgow; 2 grandsons Myles and McKinley King of Glasgow; a brother Dennis King and wife Sally of Glasgow and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 16th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 3pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for services.