PHILLIP EDWARD WILLIAMS

on 02/23/2018 |

Phillip Edward Williams, 51 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at the Medical Center. He was a self employed professional painter where he was know by many as “Mr. Clean” for his neatness & professional service. He was also know as “Smiley” because he always had a big smile any time you saw him.

His survivors include his parents, Hugh & Shirley Williams; one sister, Michelle Wilson (Erick), one brother, Bryon Williams; one niece, Erica Vincent (Dex), three nephews, Chaz, Mason & Bryce ; one great niece, Aria Michelle Vincent who was bourn just hours before Phillips left us, and the love of his life, Angie Still who stood beside him through the good times and the bad.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

