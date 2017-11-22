on 11/22/2017 |

Phillip Levi Carter, 68, of Adolphus, KY passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Adolphus, KY native was a former carpenter for Dollar General, an auto paint and body repairman and attended Full Gospel House of Prayer. He was a son of the late William Hershel Carter and Loatie Vivian Gibbs Carter.

He is survived by his wife: Lisa Carter, Adolphus, KY;

​4 sons: Rodney Carter and wife, Christa, Martinsville, IN; Jason Carter and wife, Dawn, Greenwood, IN; Colby Carter, Hendersonville, TN; Michael Carter and wife, Makayla, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Tammi Turner and husband, Brian, Glasgow, KY;

1 brother: Lelon Carter and wife, Inez, Adolphus, KY;

​6 grandchildren: Haley, Aaron, Isaac, Elias, Abbey and Emery;

​1 great grandchild: Avery;

​3 step great grandchildren: Kyle, Kayla and Gage;

​2 step great grandchildren: Abel and Bronson.

He was preceded in death by 1 grandson: Hendrix Tate Wrather; 2 brothers: Lewis Carter and Lloyd Carter; 2 sisters: Becky Charlton and Mallie Carter.

​Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sam Smith, Bro. Danny Patrick and Bro. Jeremy Carter officiating and burial in Carter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 7:00 A.M. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.