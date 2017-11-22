Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PHILLIP LEVI CARTER

on 11/22/2017 |

Phillip Levi Carter, 68, of Adolphus, KY passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Adolphus, KY native was a former carpenter for Dollar General, an auto paint and body repairman and attended Full Gospel House of Prayer. He was a son of the late William Hershel Carter and Loatie Vivian Gibbs Carter.

He is survived by his wife: Lisa Carter, Adolphus, KY;

​4 sons: Rodney Carter and wife, Christa, Martinsville, IN; Jason Carter and wife, Dawn, Greenwood, IN; Colby Carter, Hendersonville, TN; Michael Carter and wife, Makayla, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Tammi Turner and husband, Brian, Glasgow, KY;

1 brother: Lelon Carter and wife, Inez, Adolphus, KY;

​6 grandchildren: Haley, Aaron, Isaac, Elias, Abbey and Emery;

​1 great grandchild: Avery;

​3 step great grandchildren: Kyle, Kayla and Gage;

​2 step great grandchildren: Abel and Bronson.

He was preceded in death by 1 grandson: Hendrix Tate Wrather; 2 brothers: Lewis Carter and Lloyd Carter; 2 sisters: Becky Charlton and Mallie Carter.

​Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sam Smith, Bro. Danny Patrick and Bro. Jeremy Carter officiating and burial in Carter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 7:00 A.M. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PHILLIP LEVI CARTER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JERRY REED

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
45°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 11/22 0%
High 46° / Low 26°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 11/23 10%
High 51° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 11/24 0%
High 58° / Low 42°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.