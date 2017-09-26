on 09/26/2017 |

Phillip Thomas Thompson, 68, Glasgow, passed away Monday, September 25, 2017, at NHC Healthcare Center in Glasgow. A native of Green County, he was a son of the late Raymond Alton Thompson and Authelia Bishop Thompson. He was a farmer and an electrical professional at Lowe’s in Glasgow. He was a member of the Seven Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife Barbara; three children: Chris Thompson and wife Sandy of Edmonton, Stephanie Shirley and husband Sherman of Glasgow, Jeremy Thompson and wife Felicia of Quality, KY; a niece who was raised as a daughter: Tabby Huffman and husband Allen of Center; 5 grandchildren: Marika Harbison, Ashton Thompson, Natalie Shirley, Katie Huffman, and Hannah Huffman; three great-grandchildren: Braxton Harbison, Creed Harbison, and Maylee Thompson; one sister: Barbara Jean Wilson of Center; several nieces and nephews along with a host of special friends and caregivers from NHC Healthcare.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Randall Thompson and a sister Kathy Thompson.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Seven Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.