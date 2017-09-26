Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PHILLIP THOMAS THOMPSON

on 09/26/2017 |

Phillip Thomas Thompson, 68, Glasgow, passed away Monday, September 25, 2017, at NHC Healthcare Center in Glasgow.  A native of Green County, he was a son of the late Raymond Alton Thompson and Authelia Bishop Thompson.  He was a farmer and an electrical professional at Lowe’s in Glasgow.  He was a member of the Seven Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife Barbara; three children: Chris Thompson and wife Sandy of Edmonton, Stephanie Shirley and husband Sherman of Glasgow, Jeremy Thompson and wife Felicia of Quality, KY; a niece who was raised as a daughter: Tabby Huffman and husband Allen of Center; 5 grandchildren: Marika Harbison, Ashton Thompson, Natalie Shirley, Katie Huffman, and Hannah Huffman; three great-grandchildren: Braxton Harbison, Creed Harbison, and Maylee Thompson; one sister: Barbara Jean Wilson of Center; several nieces and nephews along with a host of special friends and caregivers from NHC Healthcare.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Randall Thompson and a sister Kathy Thompson.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Seven Springs Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PHILLIP THOMAS THOMPSON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

WILSON PROFFITT
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 09/26 10%
High 92° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/27 20%
High 88° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/28 10%
High 77° / Low 50°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.