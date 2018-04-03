on 03/04/2018 |

Phyllis Annette Strother, 76, Glasgow, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018, at her residence. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Charles Elijah Martin and Susan Hogan Martin. She was formerly employed at the Barren County ASCS Office; was director of the head start program at the Barren County YMCA; was secretary at Smith Siding; and was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church and had been attending Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She was dedicated to her family and was very close to her 1959 graduating classmates of Park City High School and was always proud of their accomplishments.

Survivors include her husband Terry Strother; a daughter Debbie Payne Vincent of Bowling Green; a son Kevin Payne and wife Stephanie of Glasgow; a step-son Tony Jackson of Glasgow; three grandchildren: Jessica Parks and husband Robert, and Jamie Hardin and husband Joe all of Bowling Green, and Victor Payne of Glasgow; three great-grandchildren: Leah, Tara, and A. J. Hardin; one sister: Alberta Cutliff and husband Carl of Glasgow; one brother: Phillip Martin of Glasgow; two sisters-in-law: Helen Martin of Cave City and Evelyn Martin of Glasgow; former special son-in-law, Ray Vincent; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband Eddie Jackson; one sister Marie McKinney and her husband Bobby; three brothers: Malcolm, Charles, and Cecil Martin; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lee Martin.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Sunday and continue all day Monday and Tuesday morning at the funeral home.