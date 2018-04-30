Logo


PHYLLIS DAVIS RALSTON

on 04/30/2018

Phyllis Davis Ralston, age 85, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was a retired aide from Hart County Board Of Education, member of Munfordville Eastern Star #322 OES and a member of Hardyville Union Church.

She was the daughter of the late Floyd Davis and the late Ada Lee Gore Davis and wife of the late Thomas E. Ralston.

She is survived by three daughters, Faye Humphrey, Glasgow, KY, Karen Shields and husband Daniel, Glasgow, KY, Alice Williams and husband Bobby, Smiths Grove, KY and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Robert Ralston; son-in-law Michael Humphrey, and sister, Joyce Vaughn.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Robbie Ward officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hardyville, KY. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 and from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Eastern Star service will be held 6:00 PM CT Tuesday, May 1, 2018 by Munfordville Eastern Star #322 OES.

