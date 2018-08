on 08/24/2018 |

He was a policeman, DARE officer, Chief of Police, and a kilt-wearing Mayor of Glasgow, and now he’s coming out of retirement. We’re talking about Darrell Pickett, who began a new chapter in his life this week. He is the new school resource officer at South Green Elementary. WCLU News had a chance to talk with Darrell on duty from the halls of south green.

Congratulations to Officer Pickett and best of luck in your new role.