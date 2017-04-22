PILOT PROJECT TO GIVE ADDITIONAL SUPPORT TO AUTISTIC PEOPLE AFTER THE AGE OF 21

When a person diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum reaches age 21, mandated state and federal services end. Mary Lloyd Moore, Director of the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at Western Kentucky University, says this has been compared to falling off a cliff.

This need is the impetus for an upcoming pilot project called the Next Generation Initiative, which is a logical extension of services the CEC provides for individuals over age 21 diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum and their families.

The initiative, which is still in the planning stages, will unite and coordinate services from community programs such as LifeSkills, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Housing Authority of Bowling Green, River Valley Behavioral Health and Sunrise Children’s Services.

The initiative will also provide training opportunities for various academic programs, such as Social Work, Communication Disorders, Psychology and Counseling.

The goal of this coordinated approach is to identify the needs and expectations of the individuals and their families and develop a “life plan” that provides a framework for improved quality of life and meaningful community participation.

“Through increased inclusion and valued roles, individuals enrolled in the Next Generation Initiative can become more productive members of the community,” she said. “By combining our expertise, we will partner with these families and facilitate their young adult’s positive opportunities in three critical areas: supported employment, supported living and meaningful community engagement.”

Dr. Moore announced the Next Generation Initiative during a celebration of Autism After 21 Day and a recognition of Kentucky Rep. Jim DeCesare, whose resolution declaring April 21 as Autism After 21 Day in Kentucky was passed by the state House of Representatives.

Since 2006, the CEC has strived to support families and their children diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum from age 2 to high school. In addition, the Kelly Autism Program’s Post-Secondary Program supports academically qualified students as they attend WKU.