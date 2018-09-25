PLACING BEER CANS ON BENCH PUTS TN MAN IN JAIL

on 09/25/2018 |

On Friday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a complaint in the parking lot of Ely Drugs on Happy Valley Road. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Jeffery Conyer as he was placing beer cans on the outside bench and could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Conyer became aggressive and tried to get back into the vehicle that he had got out of.

Officers received consent to search of a vehicle that he had been in and located Methamphetamine and a pipe.

Jeffery Conyer (age 38) of Portland TN., was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made by Officer Mason Wethington, assisted by Officer Zane Greer.