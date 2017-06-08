POLICE ACTIVITY AUGUST 5, 2017

on 08/06/2017 |

There was an accident yesterday around 10:45 on Rogers Road. The Glasgow Police Department investigated and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

A House Fire was reported around 11:17 yesterday morning on Bryan Street in Glasgow. The Glasgow Fire Department responded.

An accident occured on Old Bowling Green Road yesterday just before 1PM. The Barren County Sheriff’s office investigated and was assisted by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS and South Barren Volunteer Fire Department.

There was a house fire reported on Hiseville Bear Wallow Road around 8:48 last night. The Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Fire Department responded.