POLICE ACTIVITY JULY 9, 2017

An accident was reported to the Glasgow Police Department Friday morning around 10:06 on Highland Avenue. The Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow Fire Department assisted.

Two hours later on accident was reported to the Barren County Sheriff’s office on Old Bowling Green Road. The Barren-Metcalfe EMS and South Barren Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

Just before 7PM Friday night an accident was reported to the Cave City Police Department on East Happy Valley Street. The Barren-Metcalfe EMS, and Cave City Fire Department assisted.

Around 1:49AM on Saturday morning several fire departments were called out to the scene of a Barn Fire on Hiseville Bear Wallow Road. the Hiseville, Cave City, and North Metcalfe Fire Departments were called. Also Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.