POLICE ACTIVITY

The Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident reported on the Veterans Outer Loop in Glasgow. The accident was reported around 6:03 Friday night. The Police Department was assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, East Barren Volunteer Fire Dept, KSP, and the Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley arrested 39 year old Melissa Cardwell of Horse Cave on Friday morning. Chief Riley received a tip that there was possible drug activity going on at the Star Motel room 114. Upon arriving at Star Motel a brief investigation lead to the search of the room where methamphetamine was found. Cardwell was arrested and charged with possession of control substances (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. Cardwell was lodged into the Barren County Jail.

On June 13th, 2018 at approximately 1:45 PM CST Trooper Levi conducted a routine traffic stop on a gold 2000 Pontiac on Ky 619 . Upon contact with the driver, Joseph Hammond, age 31 of Russell Springs he gave Tpr. Scott a fictitious name and date of birth. Deputy Evan Burton then came to assist and informed Tpr. Scott that his canine alerted on the vehicle. While searching the vehicle Tpr. Scott found a small amount of methamphetamine, a suboxone pill, several syringes and two firearms. Hammond was charged with Careless driving, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense –(< 2 grams Methamphetamine,) Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Operating on a suspended or revoked license and trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense –( 20 D.U. Drug unspecified.) Hammond was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.