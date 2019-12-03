Logo


POLICE ARREST WOMAN AT CHINA KING BUFFET PARKING LOT

on 03/12/2019
The Glasgow Police Department responded to Shane Drive on Saturday in reference to a suspicious vehicle sitting in the parking lot of China King Buffet.
 
Officer John DuBarry made contact with Amanda Eversole of Glasgow who was inside the vehicle and confirmed that she had an active warrant for her arrest.

DuBarry received consent to search the vehicle and located Klonopin, Xanax, Suboxone and methamphetamine.
 
Eversole was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine); second degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; third degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
 
Officer John DuBarry made the arrest and was assisted by Officer Michael Burgan.
 

