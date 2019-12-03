POLICE MAKE DRUG ARREST ON LEXINGTON DRIVE

on 03/12/2019 |

Glasgow Police officers made a drug arrest on Sunday in the Lexington Drive area.

According to a press release from the police department, officers were initially dispatched in regard to a complaint. When officers went inside the residence, they located methamphetamine and syringes on a dresser drawer.

Melissa Jewell of Glasgow was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, third offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; and violation of conditions of release.

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest and wa assisted by Officer John DuBarry and Lt. Jabin McGuire.