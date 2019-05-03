POLICE MAKE PARK AVENUE DRUG ARREST

on 03/05/2019 |

Last Friday, March 1, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Adams Place in reference to a female that had an active warrant for her arrest.

Officer Wesley Hicks located Taryn Hill, Glasgow, hiding in a closet in the upstairs of the residence. Hicks searched Hill and located synthetic cannabis inside her pant pocket.

Hill was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic drugs, second or subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Wesley Hicks arrested Hill and was assisted by Officer Trevor Morrison.