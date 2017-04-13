POLICE NEED HELP LOCATING MISSING 16 YEAR OLD TEEN FROM LEITCHFIELD

Police need your help in locating 16 year old Savanna Crawford from Leitchfield, Kentucky, last seen on Monday, April 10. She is described as a white female, blonde hair with red highlights. She is 5’3”, eyes are brown, ears are pierced and she weighs 110 pounds. She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone having information about the whereabouts of Savanna Crawford should contact the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850.