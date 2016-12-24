Logo


POLICE RESPOND TO ACCIDENT OF BUILDING BEING DAMAGED BY VEHICLE

on 12/24/2016 |
The Glasgow Police Department responded to a reported accident with injuries on Spring Dale Drive
(Mid-State Recycling) Upon arrival it was discovered that no one was injured, however a 2014 Ford Fusion operated by 88 year old Harry Landers of Glasgow had driven into the building causing damage to the and the building.
Mr. Landers was not injured in the collision, and refused medical treatment at the scene.

