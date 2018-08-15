Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

POLICE STANDOFF ENDS PEACEFULLY AFTER BG MAN SUSPECTED OF HARMING HIMSELF

on 08/15/2018 |

A Bowling Green Man Threatened To Harm Himself, And Shoot Police.
On Monday, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information that Jesse Lilliard, age 31 of Bowling Green, was possibly intoxicated and wanting to harm himself.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they first made contact with Lilliard via phone, where he stated he would engage in a shootout with the law enforcement. After a stand-off, Lilliard walked out peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Menacing, and Terroristic Threatening 3rd degree and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “POLICE STANDOFF ENDS PEACEFULLY AFTER BG MAN SUSPECTED OF HARMING HIMSELF”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

MAYOR RANDALL CURRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
80°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/15 20%
High 87° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/16 50%
High 85° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/17 80%
High 83° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.