POLICE STANDOFF ENDS PEACEFULLY AFTER BG MAN SUSPECTED OF HARMING HIMSELF

08/15/2018

A Bowling Green Man Threatened To Harm Himself, And Shoot Police.

On Monday, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information that Jesse Lilliard, age 31 of Bowling Green, was possibly intoxicated and wanting to harm himself.



When deputies arrived on the scene, they first made contact with Lilliard via phone, where he stated he would engage in a shootout with the law enforcement. After a stand-off, Lilliard walked out peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Menacing, and Terroristic Threatening 3rd degree and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.