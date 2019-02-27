Logo


POLICE WARN OF IPHONE SCAM ON FACEBOOK

on 02/27/2019

The Glasgow Police Department has received multiple complaints of person(s) selling suspected counterfeit Apple iPhones.

These phones were sold in unopened boxes very similar to genuine Apple boxes.

According to a post on Glasgow Police Department’s Facebook, “We recommend that when purchasing new or used cellular phones, that you do so with authorized or trusted retailers that offer warranties.”

If you have any complaints or questions, you may contact the department at (270) 651-5151.

