POLITICAL FORUM TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 25 AT CITY HALL

on 10/15/2018 |

Voters in Glasgow and Barren County will get a chance to hear from candidates running in the November 6 General Election. The Barren County Democrat and Republican Parties in conjunction with all local media outlets (Glasgow Daily Times, Royse Radio, Jobe Publishing, Inc, Commonwealth Broadcasting, and the Glasgow Electric Plant Board will host the 2018 General Election Forum on Thursday October 25, 2018 beginning promptly at 6:00 PM. The doors will open at 5:30 at Glasgow City Hall Council Chamber and seats are available on a first come, first serve basis. The Forum will be broadcast live on Glasgow EPB Channel 6, WCLU Radio Facebook Live.

Candidates running for Non-Partisan Races of Mayor of Glasgow, and 43rd Judicial Family Court Judge and Partisan Races of Barren County Judge Executive, Jailer, County Clerk, County Attorney, PVA, and 23rd District Kentucky House of Representative have been invited to participate. Candidates will be asked a series of office duty specific questions that have been anonymously submitted by the Glasgow-Barren County community online to the media outlets and selected by a panel of four. The questions to the candidates will be presented by student of Glasgow and Barren County High School AP US History and AP Political Science students.

The debate is expected to last approximately until 9 PM. Following the debates, guests will be given a chance to meet and greet with candidates.