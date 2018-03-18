Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PORTION OF INDUSTRIAL DRIVE CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC WEDNESDAY

on 03/18/2018 |

A portion of Industrial Drive near the US 68-80 (West Main Street) intersection will be closed to thru traffic starting on Wednesday, March 21st at 6:00 p.m. until midnight. The planned road closure is a result of a scheduled sanitary sewer project under construction in the area. The Glasgow Water Company (GWC) apologizes for any inconvenience. It is the mission of the GWC to provide the highest quality water and wastewater services at the lowest possible cost, while continuing our commitment to meet the needs of today’s customers as well as future generations.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PORTION OF INDUSTRIAL DRIVE CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC WEDNESDAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 03/18 0%
High 59° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 100%
High 60° / Low 39°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 03/20 80%
High 46° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sun 18

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sun 18

Community Education Adult Art Show Reception

March 18 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mon 19

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Mon 19

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 19

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 19 @ 3:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.