PORTION OF INDUSTRIAL DRIVE CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC WEDNESDAY

on 03/18/2018 |

A portion of Industrial Drive near the US 68-80 (West Main Street) intersection will be closed to thru traffic starting on Wednesday, March 21st at 6:00 p.m. until midnight. The planned road closure is a result of a scheduled sanitary sewer project under construction in the area. The Glasgow Water Company (GWC) apologizes for any inconvenience. It is the mission of the GWC to provide the highest quality water and wastewater services at the lowest possible cost, while continuing our commitment to meet the needs of today’s customers as well as future generations.