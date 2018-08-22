Logo


POSSIBLE LEGAL ACTION FROM BARREN COUNTY IN REGARDS TO OVERPAYING FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE

on 08/22/2018 |

According to Ambulance Director Charlie O’neil and Barren County Ambulance Taxing District Board member, Martin Peterson, it appears that Barren County has been paying more than their fair share for ambulance services. Metcalfe County would be the beneficiary of the current system in place. The two men addressed the Barren Fiscal Court yesterday to notify them of the actions the Taxing Board has taken that could cause some legal litigation among the various parties involved. Director O’neil explained to the court the process by which the deficit amounts are paid.

      082218oneil1

O’neil has been recommending a different form of accounting other than the regular formula where Barren County pay 60% of the deficit. He has implemented a new approach to verify a more accurate percentage of what services are actually being utilized by Barren County. It seems, O’neil says, that model is yet to be adopted, although still utilized by the Barren County board.

      082218oneil2

As a citizen, O’Neil asked his magistrate in District 7, Billy Houchens, not to pay for it, while he still is under obligation to keep the ambulance service in good fiscal shape.

      082218oneil3


Taxing Board Member, Martin Peterson, said it became clear of what was happening several months ago.

      082218peterson1

Peterson, who is also an attorney, said that based on his research in taxing laws, it appears they have a legal problem on their hands.

      082218peterson2

Peterson added that previously, the Metcalfe County side voted to adopt a new accounting structure, but it was later repealed.

      082218peterson3

He also said, it doesn’t appear that Metcalfe County would want to make any change.

      082218peterson4

The Court went into closed session to discuss pending litigation on the matter. According to Director O’neil’s estimations, Barren County should actually be paying between 50-55% of the deficit.

