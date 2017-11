POST SEASON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BEGINS TONIGHT FOR AREA TEAMS

on 11/03/2017 |

THE POSTSEASON BEGINS TONIGHT IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WITH A NUMBER OF AREA TEAMS IN ACTION. IN CLASS TWO “A”, GLASGOW WILL HOST COVINGTON HOLY CROSS IN AN OPENING ROUND GAME AT HANK ROYSE STADIUM. THE TOP SEEDED SCOTTIES, OUT OF DISTRICT THREE, WILL COME INTO THE GAME AT 7-3 ON THE YEAR AFTER FALLING LAST WEEK TO ELIZABETHTOWN. FOURTH SEEDED HOLY CROSS, OUT OF DISTRICT SIX, IS 0-10 AND IS COMING OFF A BYE WEEK. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 6:30 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR PLAYWCLU.COM. KICKOFF IS SCHEDULED FOR 7:00.

IN CLASS FIVE “A”, THE BARREN COUNTY TROJANS TRAVEL TO CHRISTIAN COUNTY TONIGHT FOR A FIRST ROUND GAME. THE TROJANS ARE 1-9 ON THE SEASON AFTER LAST FRIDAY’S LOSS TO EDMONSON COUNTY WHILE THE COLONELS ARE UNDEFEATED ON THE YEAR AT 10-0 AFTER DEFEATING PADUCAH TILGHMAN IN THEIR LAST OUTING. KICKOFF IS SLATED FOR 7:00.

IN OTHER PLAYOFF ACTION INVOLVING AREA TEAMS TONIGHT…IN CLASS TWO “A”, METCALFE COUNTY VISITS NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC; MONROE COUNTY WELCOMES NEWPORT; AND GREEN COUNTY PLAYS AT LLOYD MEMORIAL. IN CLASS THREE “A”, HART COUNTY GOES TO CALDWELL COUNTY; AND EDMONSON COUNTY IS ON THE ROAD AT PADUCAH TILGHMAN. IN CLASS FOUR “A”, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TRAVELS TO MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS; WARREN EAST ENTERTAINS HOPKINSVILLE; AND WARREN CENTRAL VISITS LOGAN COUNTY. AND IN CLASS FIVE “A”, BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES OWENSBORO; SOUTH WARREN HOSTS GRAVES COUNTY; AND GREENWOOD GOES TO OWENSBORO APOLLO.