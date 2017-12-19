Logo


PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT-ACTIVE SHOOTER SCENARIO WAS JUST A DRILL

on 12/19/2017

The usual sounds of the emergency room were drowned out Monday morning and replaced by the sounds of gunfire. Rest assured it was only a drill

      Shooter Drill

This active shooter drill was headed up by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and I spoke with Sheriff Kent Keen to find out why drills like this are important

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

The scenario was a typical day in the emergency room and two deputies played the roles of active shooters. Law enforcement went through the motions of responding, securing the area and ultimately taking down the shooters.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office, Glasgow Police, TJ Samson Security, BC Emergency Management, Barren-Metcalfe EMS and other first responders participated.

