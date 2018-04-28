PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK INITIATIVE DAY WILL BE SATURDAY APRIL 28TH IN WARREN COUNTY

on 04/28/2018 |

DEA, Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff Partner in Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force will participate with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug “Take-Back” campaign, over 5,000 sites nationwide have joined the effort that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Government, community, public health and law enforcement partners will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at these sites all across the nation on Saturday, April 28, from 10 AM to 2 PM CDT. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The three collection points in Bowling Green:

Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police

Greenwood High School, 5065 Scottsville Road, operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (In conjunction with Household Hazardous Waste Day)

Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, in Bowling Green

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States, eclipsing deaths from motor vehicle crashes or firearms. The removal from homes of unwanted prescription pills that can be abused, stolen or resold is an easy way to help fight the epidemic of substance abuse and addiction.

Last October, during Take Back Day, the DEA and over 4200 of its national, tribal, and community law enforcement partners collected 912,000 pounds (456 tons) of unwanted prescription drugs at over 5,300 collection sites. Since the program began seven years ago, about 4,506 tons of drugs have been collected.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. DEA launched its prescription drug take back program when both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration advised the public that flushing these drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash posed potential safety and health hazards.