PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS 2018 FARM BILL INTO LAW

12/22/2018

President Donald Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill into law with Kentuckians playing major roles in its passage and implementation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sponsored the measure and praised the president’s action.

“With the stroke of his pen, President Trump has made it official. My bill legalizing industrial hemp is law. Now that the president has signed it, Kentucky‘s farmers can continue to lead the nation in the growing, processing and manufacturing of industrial hemp,” the Louisville Republican said.

Other Kentuckians who were at the White House for the signing ceremony included First District Congressman James Comer, Sixth District Congressman Any Barr and Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who also put Kentucky at the forefront of industrial hemp.

Quarles submitted Kentucky’s state hemp plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval as required in the 2018 farm bill, making Kentucky the first state in the nation to apply for USDA approval of its hemp program.

“Kentucky’s regulatory framework perfectly aligns with the requirements spelled out in the farm bill,” Quarles said. “Hemp growers, processors, and manufacturers deserve swift action so they can proceed with confidence. Kentucky has led the charge on industrial hemp with bipartisan support for the past five years. Now we are eager to take the next step toward solidifying Kentucky’s position as the epicenter of industrial hemp production and processing in the United States.”

He presented to the plan to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue immediately following the bill-signing ceremony.

The federal farm bill that Congress passed last week assigns regulatory authority of industrial hemp to the states and establishes minimum requirements that a state regulatory framework must meet to win USDA approval. The 2018 act removes industrial hemp from the federal Controlled Substances Act and gives hemp growers access to USDA programs such as crop insurance.

Individuals and businesses must be licensed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to grow or process industrial hemp in Kentucky. The KDA has received more than 1,000 applications to participate in the state’s industrial hemp research pilot program in 2019.