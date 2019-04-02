Logo


PRESTON NORRIS

on 02/04/2019 |

Preston Norris, 84, of Glasgow passed away Saturday, February 02 at his residence.
He was born March 21, 1934 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Annie (White) Norris and James Carl Norris. He was united to the late Edith Ileyne (Pennington) Norris, who proceeded him in death. Preston was a member Dry Fork Church of Christ. He worked as a logger and farmer.

He is survived by one daughter: Ruby Hurt and husband Kenny of Tompkinsville; two sons: Steve Norris and wife Sharon and David Norris and wife Connie both of Glasgow; one sister: Sallie Olivares of Glasgow ; 6 grandchildren, 5 step- grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, 11 step great- grandchildren and 6 step great- grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one step son: Jerry Pennington, brother: Stanley Norris, one sister: Eddie Mae Page.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 6 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Jason Page will officiate. Burial will follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 05 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 06 from 7:30 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

