PRIMARY RECANVASS SHOWS “NO CHANGE” IN RESULTS

on 06/02/2018 |

      Jo Ann London

That was Barren County Clerk Joann London who announced that Thursday morning’s recanvass showed no change in the results from the Republican primary race for Barren County Judge Executive.

Kentucky election law provides for a recanvassing process if any candidate wants validation of the numbers reported from any election.

London, along with Republican John Robert Miller, Democrat Bennie Scott, BCSO Deputy Bobby McCowan, County Attorney Jeff Sharp and Amanda Sturgeon and Ashton MacPherson with the Clerk’s Office, oversaw the results.

London explained the recanvass is basically a repeat of what is done on election night:

      Jo Ann London

