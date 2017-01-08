PROPOSED GAS PIPELINE PROJECTS CAUSE CONTROVERSY

A spate of proposed gas pipeline projects, including one in Kentucky, is bringing sharp criticism that the federal permitting agency has a built-in bias toward the industry. During what organizers called a “People’s Hearing” earlier this month, nearly 70 people from a dozen states testified about bias and problems at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Jim Scheff with the group Kentucky Heartwood says he’s encountering that as his organization and others attempt to stop the proposed re-purposing of a pipeline which travels 256 miles through Kentucky.

The industry and agency argue that many of the proposed pipelines are being driven by pressure to move the huge quantity of new gas in the northeast to market. Delaware Riverkeeper Maya van Rossum says Congress should investigate, claiming FERC is a “rogue agency” which almost always sides with the industry over citizens and the environment.

By law, FERC permits pipelines that can demonstrate a public need. And it allows those companies to make a 14 percent guaranteed profit. Van Rossum says the companies will sometimes justify the need for a pipeline by showing contracts to sell gas from one branch of the corporation to another.

At issue here in Kentucky is energy company Kinder Morgan’s plan to repurpose a natural gas pipeline so it can move natural gas liquids, byproducts of fracking, to the Gulf Coast. The aging 24-inch pipe crosses through 18 Kentucky counties from the state’s northeast corner to its southern border. Scheff says FERC has refused to address what happens if the pipeline ruptures.

Scheff says that’s a “gross position” for the federal agency to take with regard to human and environmental safety.