PUBLIC COMMENT WANTED ON FUTURE PLANS FOR LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES

07/12/2018

The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public feedback on how it should plan for recreation and environmental education at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

A statement from the Forest Service says public comment will help guide the agency’s decisions over the next 10 to 15 years for Land Between the Lakes, which encompasses more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Jeff Laird, customer service manager at Land Between the Lakes, said it’s imperative to get thoughts and ideas from the public so the agency can develop sustainable plans.

Open houses will be held on Aug. 1 at the Stewart County Visitor Center in Dover, Tennessee and on Aug. 7 at the Joe Creason Community Center in Benton, Kentucky.

The public can also comment online athttp://landbetweenthelakes.mindmixer.com .