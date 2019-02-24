on 02/24/2019 |

Quint Odell Scott, 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, February 21st, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Quint was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 22, 1933, a son of the late Annie Mae (Scott) and Loy Bowman White.

He worked as a at Cabinet Maker and was also a farmer.

Quint is survived by four daughters, Rhonda King, of Monticello, KY; Janie Hurt, of Tompkinsville, KY ; Beckie Spradlin, of Edmonton, KY; Jo Durrett, of Tompkinsville, KY; three sons Randy Scott, of Sevierville, TN; Rusty Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY; Brian Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY., numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Quint is also survived by a sister, Darlene Emmert, of Tompkinsville, KY and a brother, Thomas White, of Henderson, KY.

He is preceded in death by one son, Bruce Scott, and one daughter, Gina Caldwell, 5 grandchildren; Krystal Scott, Jodi Pace, Jesse Bowman, Katie Scott, and Jared King; and one great grandchild, Russell Jones.

Quint’s wishes were to donate his body to research at University of Louisville Department of Anatomical Sciences and Neurobiology. He said numerous times, “If I could prevent one of my grand kids from going through this terrible disease (Parkinson’s) it would be worth it.”

Arrangements of transport to University of Louisville are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home. A celebration of Life Memorial Service arranged by the family will be held Friday, March 1st, at Monroe County Wellness Center from 6-8 P.M.