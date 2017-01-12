on 12/01/2017 |

R. H. Austin, 92, of Glasgow passed away Thursday November 30th at his home following a brief illness surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Monroe County August 28, 1925 to the late John Gillock Austin and Mae Downing Austin. R. H. was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church and attended Flippin and Gamaliel schools. He was a self-taught carpenter, who had helped in the construction of numerous homes and businesses in the area, and a farmer until his retirement. He had a love of animals and loved to tease and play jokes on everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Dorothy Bush Austin; 2 sons: David Sisco (Martha) of Scottsville and Russell Austin (Brenda) of Glasgow; 3 daughters: Prytha Wilson (Leslie) of Eighty-Eight, Gwen Barbour (John) of Inverness, Florida, and Mary Anne Mathews (Tracy) of Louisville; 11 grandchildren: Neal Austin and Derek Saltsman of Glasgow; Brian Mathews (Lillie), Wendy Sexton (Rusty) and Brent Wilson of Louisville; Cory (Kasey) of Cave City; Christopher Sisco (Mary), Jennifer Sisco, Misty Bow (Harvey), Monica Wilson (Davy), and Jackie Calvert of Scottsville; two brothers: George Austin and Joe Austin (Becky) of Glasgow; 23 great-grandchildren; his precious pets, Dolly and Pretty Kitty; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by infant son Daniel Mark Austin, grandson Chad Austin, and brother Lester Clements Austin.

The family would like to express their appreciation to T.J. Samson Hospice and Brenda Thomas, caregiver.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.