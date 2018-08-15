on 08/15/2018 |

Rachel Durham, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, August 13th, at her home. Rachel was born in Johnson City, TN on September 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Delta Louise Riddle and Joseph Nathaniel Huston.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Durham.

Rachel is survived by a daughter, Carol Banner, of Johnson City, TN; a sister, Priscilla McClure, of Tunnell Hill, GA.; friend, Sally Ethridge of Tompkinsville, KY.

Cremation was chosen.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.