Rachel Durham, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, August 13th, at her home. Rachel was born in Johnson City, TN on September 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Delta Louise Riddle and Joseph Nathaniel Huston.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Durham.
Rachel is survived by a daughter, Carol Banner, of Johnson City, TN; a sister, Priscilla McClure, of Tunnell Hill, GA.; friend, Sally Ethridge of Tompkinsville, KY.
Cremation was chosen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
