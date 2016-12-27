Ms. Rachel Martin, 54, of Bowling Green, died on December 20, 2016 in Bowling Green, KY.

Ms. Martin was the daughter of the late Willie Jewel and Mary Martin. She was employed at Wendy’s in Bowling Green and attended Life Skills Industries.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmie and Johnny Martin.

She is survived by two sisters, Faye Martin and Betty Martin of Louisville, KY; five brothers, Same Martin, Willie Martin, Allen Martin (Theresa) all of Louisville, Michael Martin of Brownsville, KY and Bobby Martin; one aunt, Maggie Martin.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on December 30, 2016 at Friendship Baptist Church in Horse Cave, KY.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon on Friday, December 30, 2016 also at Friendship Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.