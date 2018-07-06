on 06/07/2018 |

Rachel Potter Lowe, 91 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Aubrey and Virginia Bunch Potter and wife of the late Henry Thomas Lowe.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bud Potter and Kenneth Potter

She was a machine operator at Holley Automotive and a member of Berea Christian Church.

Her survivors include her daughter, Janice Cutliff (Phillip), her son, Tommy Lowe (Martha); four grandchildren, Tammy Lowe, Paula Prewitt (Brandon), Duane Doyle (Kim), and Chris Doyle (Katy); 11 great grandchildren, Several nieces and nephews; five sisters, Mary Jo Elrod, Phyllis Hines (J.W.), Sue DeBoe (Jim), Barbara Elrod and Joan Howell; two brothers, Julian Potter (Betty) and Dennis Potter, her caregiver, Letha Martin.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.