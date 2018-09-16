Logo


Rachel Sue Tinsley

on 09/16/2018 |

Rachel Sue Tinsley, 74, of Glasgow, died Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. The Monroe County native was the daughter of the late Kermit and Marie Welch Combs. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Richard; 2 sons Danny Ray Tinsley of Glasgow and Steve Tinsley of Hendersonville, TN; 2 grandchildren Madeline and George Tinsley; 3 brothers Marvin Combs (Linda) and Lawrence Combs (Barbara) both of Glasgow and Harlan Combs of Franklin, KY; a sister Eva Davis (Kenneth) of Florida and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers Roger and Eugene Combs.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning until time for services.

