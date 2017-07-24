RADCLIFF VETERANS CENTER HAS OFFICIALLY OPENED

on 07/24/2017 |

Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton cut the ribbon to ceremoniously open the Radcliff Veterans Center (RVC), a new state veterans nursing home south of Louisville.

“This facility is part of Kentucky’s continuing commitment to serve the men and women who served us in military uniform,” said Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton. “I’m honored to help dedicate this nursing home and extend congratulations from Gov. Bevin.” RVC incorporates the Community Living Concept, which features four neighborhoods comprised of three 10-bedroom households. The design provides 120 veterans with a private room, private bath and family-style living room, dining room, kitchen and patio. A separate administration building houses recreation, therapy and other services. The center will eventually employ over 200 staff members.

“It’s finally arrived, well-deserved for this much needed magnificent facility. Something to be proud of in this area,” said Sen. Albert L. Robinson. The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) began planning the Radcliff home in 2006. Construction began in July 2013. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provided a $21.45 million construction grant, and the Kentucky General Assembly appropriated $18.6 million in construction funds. The U.S. Department of Defense donated 194 acres of land from Fort Knox to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for RVC.

“It’s a great place because faint sounds of reveille can be heard at 0630 every morning,” said Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver.There are an estimated 56,000 veterans in Jefferson County, 16,000 in Hardin, 7,000 in Bullitt, and 5,000 in Oldham – more than a fourth of all the veterans in Kentucky.

“This has been a long and not always easy journey,” said KDVA Commissioner Norman E. Arflack, “but like all such journeys, the reward at the end is great.”

RVC is Kentucky’s fourth state veterans home. Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore opened in 1991, and Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard and Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson opened in 2002.