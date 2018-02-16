Logo


RADFORD D LONDON

on 02/16/2018 |

Radford D. London, age 84, of the Center Community, went to be with his many friends and loved ones in heaven forever to be in the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.  God graciously blessed him with many talents here in this life.  He loved to sing Bluegrass gospel music.  He used his voice to serve the Lord, as song leader for Allens Grove Baptist Church, among the many churches he was invited to sing at.  Over the years, he was a farmer by trade, but also made beautiful cherry & walnut antique reproduction furniture.  He was a native of Metcalfe County and a member of Savoyard Missionary Baptist Church, an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and horseback riding.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Beulah Mae Young London, and two brothers, Lavon London & Ray Densel London.

He is survived by two daughters, Nova London, Hardyville, and Karen Greer (Zane), Horse Cave; four grandchildren, Nathan Jackson, Allison Hatcher (Lee), Jordan Greer and Tyler Greer; four great-grandchildren, Lucy Jackson, Garrett, Kate & Benjamin Hatcher; one brother, Billy London, Center; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Center-Asbury Cemetery with military honors conducted by D.A.V. Chapter #20 Glasgow.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and on Saturday, after 8 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

