on 05/29/2018 |

Radford Flippin, 42, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, May 26th, at his home. Radford was born in Celina, TN on July 13, 1975, a son of Margie (Deckard) Clarkson and the late Radford Maxey Flippin. He worked as a Truck Driver for Roy Anderson Lumber Company.

Radford is survived by a son, Cory Flippin, his mother, Margie Clarkson, both of Tompkinsville, KY; two sisters, Shelia Bridges, and husband, David of Springville, TN; Deborah Raymond, of Atoka, TN. two brothers, Jackie Clarkson, and wife, Tina, of Tompkinsville, KY and Buddy Strode, of Gamaliel, KY.

Other than his father, he is preceded in death by one brother, William Ray Clarkson.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 31st, 2018. Visitation is Wednesday 3-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to help with Cory’s Education fund.