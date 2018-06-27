Logo


RAILROAD CROSSING ON KY 88 AT MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE CLOSED TO BE WORKED ON

on 06/27/2018

Traffic Advisory – Closure of KY 88 at old depot in Munfordville

UPDATED – After additional inspection, the railroad company will need additional time for repairs.  The closure will begin at 8am Wednesday, not 6pm.

—-Original Post—-
CSX Railroad will repair the crossing on KY 88 at the depot in Munfordville beginning Wednesday 6/27/18 at 6pm (now 8am).  The road will be closed during the project.  Work will be finished and the road should be open no later than Thursday 6/28/18 at 7pm.

Signs will be posted along the detour route:  US 31W, KY 1140 and KY 728.

